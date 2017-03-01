Subscribe
Subscribe
MY AMERICAN SCIENTIST
LOG IN! REGISTER!
SEARCH
 
Logo IMG
HOME > PAST ISSUE > Article Detail
printer friendlyfontSizesmallAmidAlargeA

INFOGRAPHIC

Lighting Up the Animal Kingdom

Click to Enlarge Image

Bioluminescent organisms create their light from within, using chemical reactions that emit photons. There are seven known types of protein structures involved in producing bioluminescence, including luciferin and luciferase. The glow from these animals can be used for a range of purposes, such as attracting a mate, scanning for prey, or scaring off a predator. There are a wide range of bioluminescent species, only a small selection of which are shown here. Assisted bioluminescence occurs in organisms that symbiotically house and protect another organism that produces light, but don’t directly produce light themselves. (Infographic by Eleanor Lutz: www.tabletopwhale.com.)


comments powered by Disqus
 

IN THIS SECTION

Community Guidelines: Disqus Comments

The Art and Science of Communicating Science

American Scientist Classics

Women in Science

Purchase a Back Issue

Authors

2014 Annual Index

The Age of Nuclear Weapons

25 Years in North Carolina

EMAIL TO A FRIEND :

Subscribe to American Scientist