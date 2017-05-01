FEATURE ARTICLE

The Dark Side of the Universe

The existence of dark matter and dark energy has gained acceptance through a variety of complementary cosmological research methods.

Pauline Gagnon

With the discovery of the Higgs boson, one might be tempted to think that we finally have a complete picture of the material world that surrounds us and that all mysteries in particle physics have been solved. Well, that is far from being the case, quite the contrary. In fact, the current theoretical model, called the Standard Model, explains only a mere 5 percent of the total content of the universe. Some of you may have already heard about dark matter, that mysterious type of matter that is not seen but accounts for 27 percent of the content of the universe. Visible matter (you, me, and all that we see on Earth, in stars, and galaxies) accounts for only 5 percent of its total content. How do we know that this dark matter really exists?

Go to Article