May-June 2017
FEATURE ARTICLE

Circular Visualizations

A radial layout continues to dominate visual expressions of information and data.

Manuel Lima

It was February 2011, I had just finished giving a lecture, and one professor stood up and asked, “Why do most of the visualization models you showed tend to follow a circular layout?” I was not only intrigued by her question but also somewhat vexed that this plainly evident observation had never occurred to me. “That’s a great question,” I said, pausing, and followed with a candid reply: “I don’t exactly know why.” Later that same year, in September 2011, I became enthralled by the mention of an experiment that established a correlation between circular shapes and happy faces. From that point on, I became consumed by this topic.


