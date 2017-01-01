FEATURE ARTICLE

Blood, Guts, and Hope

Treatment of gastrointestinal tissue with ultrasound makes it more permeable to medications that can alleviate inflammatory bowel disease.

Carl M. Schoellhammer, Robert Langer, C. Giovanni Traverso

It is 2 A.M. You wake up with searing pain in your abdomen and you have the intense and urgent need to use the bathroom. But you go back to bed thinking it was probably something you ate.

However, you are woken up again at 6 A.M. by the same mind-numbing pain and again race straight to the bathroom. You now know something is wrong. And it is completely unexpected, because you are generally healthy. You exercise and eat right, you get enough sleep. What could it possibly be? You decide you have to make an appointment with your doctor in the morning.

In the doctor’s office, you explain the situation but insist that you are healthy and take good care of yourself. The doctor begins some tests: poking, prodding, listening, and looking. You are uncomfortable and nervous.

